West Nebraska All-Star football game: West roster

West Nebraska All-Star: Football West Roster
Player School
|Brendan Brehmer
|Alliance
|Drew Brenner
|Leyton
|Marquis Burwell
|Chadron
|Cade Cappel
|McCook
|Josh Davis
|Hershey
|Isaac DeLosSantos
|Scottsbluff
|Noah Eklund
|Valentine
|Jerrod Fedorchick
|Bridgeport
|Bryson Fisher
|Chase County
|Jared Fulton
|Valentine
|Genaro Gurrola
|Scottsbluff
|Logan Hammond
|Ogallala
|Baylor Hellmuth
|Hershey
|Abe Hernandez
|Mitchell
|Eric Langan
|McCook
|Miles Langer
|Perkins County
|Max Lindgren
|Ogallala
|Alex Linneman
|Sidney
|Jacey Nutter
|Sandhills
|Kobe Paez
|Scottsbluff
|Denton Payne
|Hemingford
|Cade Pokorny
|Sandhills
|Colby Rezac
|Ogallala
|Dunncan Rogers
|McCook
|Gage Rolls
|Alliance
|Brendinh Sayaloune
|Chadron
|Steven Shields
|Valentine
|Derek Sis
|Perkins County
|Dakota Wallin
|Chase County
|Bryan Wilson
|Alliance
|James Wood
|Hemingford
|Mason Zorn
|Garden County
Head Coach: Glen Lipska (Leyton)
Asst Coaches: Blake Beebout (Valentine)
Cody Gamble (Leyton)
Jamie Slingsby (Chadron)