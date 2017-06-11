West sweeps East in West Nebraska All-Star matchups

The 40th annual West Nebraska All-Star football game was held Saturday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff with the West avenging a one point loss last season by downing the East by the final of 21-10.

Sandhills-Thedford quarterback Jaycee Nutter was named the offensive MVP.

Nutter connected with high school teammate Cade Pokorny on a 25 yard touchdown pass with just :36 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. He kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 West.

It stayed that way till the 5:22 mark of the second quarter when Nutter tossed his second touchdown of the night, hooking up with Ogallala’s Logan Hammond on a 27 yard touchdown pass.

With the score 13-10 West, Nutter added the game clinching score with a one yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper late in the fourth quarter.

Nutter is heading to the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the fall.

The defenses really dominated on Saturday night.

Front center on the defensive side of the football was Alliance defensive back Brendan Brehmer.

The Chadron State signee was everywhere. He delivered the biggest hit of the night, recorded an interception, and generally was around the football at all times.

During the fall Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson said Brehmer was one of, if not the, best defensive back in Class B. He looked the part on Saturday night.

Brehmer was named the games defensive MVP.

The West recorded four interceptions on the night. Brehmer’s high school teammate, 275 lb defensive lineman Gage Rolls, showed off some versatility dropping off the line of scrimmage and snagging and interception.

Rolls will also be playing football at Chadron State come the fall.

Brendinh Sayaloune of Chadron High School came up with the game deciding interception late in the fourth quarter that eventually set up Nutter’s short touchdown run.

Noah Eklund of Valentine had the West’s other interception on the night.

All 13 of the East’s points were either scored directly by the defense of set up by the stop unit.

Brady Rhode of Ansley recorded a third quarter safety, sacking Nutter in the end zone for the first two points of the night for the East All-Stars. At that point the score was 13-2 West.

Then a nice interception in the flat from Lexington’s Luis Lam out around midfield set the East up with nice field position and they’d eventually capitalize as Matthew Neiman of Brady scored on a one yard touchdown run.

The Sportsmanship Award winners were Jaycee Nutter for the West and Tyler Buck from Holdrege for the East team.

For the 10th time in the last 12 years it was a West win in the All-Star volleyball match at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

The West captured all five games winning in a sweep 25-21, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15, and 19-17.

The MVP for the West was Kacey Jaeger of Ogallala while Tara Callahan of Brady took home top honors for the East team.

Sportsmanship Award winners were Abbey Mills of Sidney for the West and Savannah Weverka for the East.