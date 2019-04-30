Western Conference Final Begins Tonight

The Tri City Storm look to begin the next phase of the Clark Cup Playoffs at home tonight in game one of the best of five Western Conference finals as they host Sioux Falls. Tri City is coming off a sweep of Des Moines in the Semfinals. Tri-City went 3-1 against Sioux Falls during the regular season. Tonights game is set for 7:05. Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night in Kearney at 7:05 as well.