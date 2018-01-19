Whippets sweep the Dusters

MINDEN- A big central Nebraska rivalry took place on Friday night as the Whippets of Minden and the Dusters of Holdrege faced off. It was Minden who won both games

In the girls game, it was Minden who won by a narrow margin of 52-46. In the first quarter, Minden jumped out to a 15-9 lead. In the second period, the Dusters did outscore the Whippets 11-8, but Minden led 23-20 at the intermission.

In the third quarter, the offense came fast and furious as the Whippets put up 19 points and the Dusters scored 16. Entering the fourth quarter it was 42-36 in favor of Minden. In the final period, each team scored 10 points and Minden was able to come away with the win.

Minden was led by Jensen Rowse as she scored 19 points. The Dusters were led by Jirsie Klein’s 16 points. Minden moves to 5-9 and will face McCook on Wednesday for the Southwest Conference tournament. Holdrege is now 1-13 and will face Cozad Saturday.

In the boys game, Minden won 44-29. In the first quarter, the offense was hard to come by as Minden led 9-7. In the second period, Holdrege outscored the Whippets 13-11 and the score was tied at 20-20 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Minden buckled down on defense and outscored the Dusters 16-7 and entering the fourth quarter it was 36-27 in favor of the Whippets. In the final period, Minden increased their lead by outscoring Holdrege 9-2.

Minden was led by Elijah Lovin’s 15 points. Holdrege was led by Trent Hoeft’s nine points. Minden is 7-6 and will play Ogallala on Monday in the Southwest conference tourney. Holdrege falls to 5-8 and will play Cozad on Saturday.