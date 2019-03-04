Whitish Earns All-Big Ten Honors

Lincoln – Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition from both the conference coaches and media when the league’s postseason honors were announced on Monday, March 4.

Whitish, a 5-9 junior guard from Barneveld, Wis., led the Huskers with 10.1 points and 4.3 assists during the regular season. She added 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game while ranking among Big Ten leaders with 62 three-pointers.

Whitish, who claimed second-team All-Big Ten honors for the Huskers as a sophomore in 2017-18, enters the Big Ten Tournament with 192 career threes, which ranks as the No. 3 total in school history. She also ranks among Nebraska’s top 10 in career assists and needs just 47 points to achieve the 1,000-point mark in her career.

Whitish and the No. 6 seed Huskers will open Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday, March 7 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nebraska will face the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 11 seed Purdue and No. 14 seed Illinois.