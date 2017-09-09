Wilcox-Hildreth Takes Down Elwood

Hildreth- Six-man action took place on Friday night in Hildreth and the Falcons of Wilcox-Hildreth beat Elwood by a score of 69-48. It was slow going at first as each team was feeling one another out and Elwood actually claimed the lead 12-6 at the end of one period. In the second quarter, it was a big quarter as Wilcox-Hildreth scored four touchdowns. Bryce Tobiassen, the quarterback for Wilcox-Hildreth, accounted for three of those scores in the quarter., two of them through the air and one on the ground which was a 41-yard scamper. Elwood put up a couple more scores in the second quarter too, as Raul Clouse scored on the ground from four yards out and a 78-yard kickoff return from Max Elliott resulted in a score also. At halftime, the score stood at 35-24.

In the second half, the script remained the same for Wilcox-Hildreth. They opened the half with a 79-yard kick return for a score from AJ Jenkins. Elwood combatted that quick score with a couple of their own, but they could never get any closer than 12 points. Wilcox-Hildreth slammed the door on the Elwood comeback in the fourth when running back AJ Jenkins busted a 45-yard touchdown run which was the final score of the game.

For Wilcox-Hildreth, AJ Jenkins was the catalyst as he rushed the ball 29 times for 185 yards and three scores. For Elwood, Caleb Werger had a big game himself going 14-23 through the air for 253 yards and three scores. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-1) will face Harvard next week and for Elwood (1-1) will look to bounce back against Deshler.