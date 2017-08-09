Women’s wrestling bid made to NCAA

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252733 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 9, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Women’s wrestling could someday be an NCAA-sanctioned sport.

Wrestle Like A Girl Inc . and its partners announced on Tuesday that they have submitted a bid seeking emerging sport status from the NCAA. USA Wrestling, the U.S. Olympic Committee and other organizations hope to make women’s wrestling a collegiate sport as quickly as possible.

Eleven schools submitted letters of commitment to sponsor women’s wrestling. Most were Division III and NAIA schools along with a single Division I program, Arizona State.

The NCAA’s women’s committee on athletics will review the bid in September.

