class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264210 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
York and Aurora take team titles at Central Conference meet | KRVN Radio

York and Aurora take team titles at Central Conference meet

BY Tyler Cavalli | October 6, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
York and Aurora take team titles at Central Conference meet
Courtesy/Mike Lucas. York cross country team.

AURORA – On a rainy Wednesday afternoon, the Aurora girls and York boys won the Central Conference Cross Country Meet hosted by Aurora.

Rounding out the top four in the girls teams standings, Adams Central placed second followed by Holdrege and York in fourth. It was York’s Julia Lee who finished first individually with a time of 20:14, 10 seconds better than Aurora’s Maya Nachtigal.

In the boys race, Luke Stuckey of York placed first individually with a time of 16:39, followed by Grant Moody of Aurora and Tyler Welch of Seward rounding out the top three. In team standings, York finished first followed by Aurora and Holdrege.

Full team and individual scores can be found below.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments