York and Aurora take team titles at Central Conference meet

AURORA – On a rainy Wednesday afternoon, the Aurora girls and York boys won the Central Conference Cross Country Meet hosted by Aurora.

Rounding out the top four in the girls teams standings, Adams Central placed second followed by Holdrege and York in fourth. It was York’s Julia Lee who finished first individually with a time of 20:14, 10 seconds better than Aurora’s Maya Nachtigal.

In the boys race, Luke Stuckey of York placed first individually with a time of 16:39, followed by Grant Moody of Aurora and Tyler Welch of Seward rounding out the top three. In team standings, York finished first followed by Aurora and Holdrege.

Full team and individual scores can be found below.