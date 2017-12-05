Ziegelbein Earns All American Honors

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior middle Tara Ziegelbein has been named an AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-American for a second straight season.

Ziegelbein (Lincoln Lutheran) is a third-team selection, the same honor she received as a junior. She is the seventh middle blocker in the Rick Squiers era (1999-present) to be named an AVCA All-American. Of these seven, Ziegelbein is the fifth to be named twice or more in a career.

This is the 36th AVCA D2 All-American team. The All-American committee of nine head coaches, including Central Missouri’s Flip Piontek, selects the squad. The powerful Central Region had 20 All-Americans (10 honorable mention, four first-team, three second-team and three third-team).

In 2017, Ziegelbein led UNK in blocks per set (1.18) and attack percentage (.317) while ranking second in kills (382) and kills per set (3.16). She also served up 14 aces and averaged 1.00 digs per set. A rare four-time All-MIAA selection, she leaves UNK ranked 20th in career kills (1,121) and 10th in career blocks per set (0.97) and career attack percentage (.328).

The Lopers and Ziegelbein went 33-4 this past season, winning the MIAA Tournament, sharing the MIAA regular season title with Missouri Western State and reaching a 19th straight NCAA Tournament.

UNK AVCA Division II Middle Blocker All-Americans

Erin Brosz 2004 (AVCA H.M.); 2005 (AVCA 2nd)

Kelli Brummer 1999 (AVCA 1st)

Erin Gudmundson 2003 (AVCA 2nd); 2004 and 2005 (AVCA 1st)

Haley Lake 2011 (AVCA 1st)

Nikki Scott 2008 (AVCA H.M.); 2009 (AVCA 1st)

Jeri Walkowiak 2008 and 2010 (AVCA 1st)

Tara Ziegelbein 2016 and 2017 (AVCA 3rd)