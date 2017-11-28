Ziegelbein Named All Region

Kearney, Neb. – Senior middle blocker Tara Ziegelbein has been named to the 2017 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Central Region team.

The teams were voted on by the region’s sports information directors. The Central Region is made up of the MIAA, NISC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) and GAC (Great American Conference). First-team selections advance to the national ballot where they could earn All-American honors.

Ziegelbein (Lincoln Lutheran) made the second-team this year after being a first-team pick in 2016. The other MIAA players chosen were Central Oklahoma junior outside Taylor Bevis (first-team) and Central Missouri junior libero Kylie Hohlen(second-team).

Heading into this weekend’s NCAA Tournament, Ziegelbein is hitting 3.20 while averaging 3.19 kills, 1.16 blocks, 1.03 digs per set. Appearing in 117 of a possible 123 sets, she also has served up 14 aces and handed out nine assists.

For the second straight year, Southwest Minnesota State outside hitter Taylor Reiss is the D2 CCA Central Region Player of the Year.

UNK (33-3), ranked sixth nationally, faces Missouri Western State Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Central Regional in Marshall, Minn.

Player of the Year

Taylor Reiss, Southwest Minnesota State • 5-10 • Outside Hitter • Junior • Tuanton, Minn.

First Team

Libero/DS

Tahlyr Banks, Augustana • 5-6 • Senior • Omaha, Neb.

Middle Hitter/Blocker

Brooke Borchardt, Southwest Minnesota State • 6-1 • Senior • Zimmerman, Minn.

Zoe Hardin, Harding, Ark. • 6-3 • Junior • Amarillo, Texas

Outside/Right Side Hitters

Taylor Bevis, Central Oklahoma • 5-10 • Junior • Wichita, Kan.

Sarah Kelly, Minnesota-Duluth • 5-11 • Junior • Chaska, Minn.

Taylor Reiss, Southwest Minnesota State • 5-10 • Junior • Tuanton, Minn.

Setter

Amanda Milnick, Arkansas Tech • 5-10 • Sophomore • Tahlequah, Okla.

Second Team

Libero/DS

Kylie Hohlen, Central Missouri • 5-10 • Junior • Roca, Neb.

Middle Hitter/Blocker

Lexie Johnston, Arkansas Tech • 6-1 • Freshman • Nixa, Mo.

Tara Ziegelbein, Nebraska-Kearney • 6-0 • Senior • Lincoln, Neb.

Outside/Right Side Hitters

Hailey Busch, Northern State • 5-11 • Junior • Kasson, Minn.

Brooklyn Lewis, Concordia-St. Paul • 5-10 • Junior • Kasson, Minn.

Bailee Turang, Southern Nazarene • 5-8 • Sophomore • Corona, Calif.

Setter

Megan Larson, Southwest Minnesota State • 5-9 • Senior • Minneota, Minn.