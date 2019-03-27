High school Baseball Scores

Tuesday (03/26/2019)
Arlington 8, GACC-SS-WPB 0
Bellevue West 10, Omaha Central 0
Bennington 15, Fort Calhoun 2
Blair 12, Plattsmouth 2
Creighton Preparatory School 8, Elkhorn South 3
Falls City 10, Auburn 3
Grand Island 10, Lincoln East 9
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 0
Millard South 13, Bellevue East 2
Millard West 9, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 19, South Sioux City 4
Omaha Burke 5, Millard North 1
Omaha Northwest 11, Omaha Bryan 1 (5 innings)
Omaha Westside 5, Papillion-LaVista South 2
Papillion-LaVista 14, Omaha North 0
Ralston 9, Platteview 4
Wayne 12, Douglas County West 2