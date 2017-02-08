High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday’s Scores<
By The Associated Press=
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 65, Stuart 58
Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 47
Boone Central/Newman Grove 65, Grand Island Northwest 51
Boyd County 66, St. Mary’s 29
Boys Town 78, Parkview Christian 60
Cambridge 51, Arapahoe 44
Cedar Bluffs 40, Cornerstone Christian 29
Central Valley 57, Elkhorn Valley 32
Clearwater/Orchard 56, Ewing 19
Colome, S.D. 69, North Central 41
Columbus Scotus 61, Wahoo 50
Cozad 70, Gibbon 43
Crawford 61, Sioux County 27
Crofton 58, McCook Central/Montrose, S.D. 52
CWC 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Diller-Odell 43, College View Academy 30
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Thayer Central 33
East Butler 49, Cross County 40
Elkhorn Mount Michael 54, Omaha Concordia 39
Exeter/Milligan 61, McCool Junction 53
Falls City 60, Johnson County Central 21
Fillmore Central 83, Sandy Creek 57
Fort Calhoun 56, Tekamah-Herman 23
Franklin 42, Thunder Ridge, Kan. 40
Fullerton 59, St. Edward 44
Garden County 67, Hyannis 29
Gretna 69, Blair 35
Guardian Angels 60, Norfolk Catholic 58
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 66, Banner County 64
Hampton 51, Dorchester 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 76, Homer 43
Hartington-Newcastle 61, Wausa 38
Hastings 57, Adams Central 54
Heartland 60, Deshler 52
Hemingford 61, Morrill 26
Hitchcock County 56, Cheylin, Kan. 32
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Aquinas 44
Kearney Catholic 78, Centura 63
Kenesaw 70, Red Cloud 9
Lawrence-Nelson 53, Harvard 39
Leyton 62, Bayard 26
Lincoln East 62, Grand Island 48
Lincoln Northeast 58, Millard North 36
Lincoln Pius X 77, Beatrice 64
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Louisville 72, Raymond Central 38
Loomis 64, Eustis Farnam 46
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Creighton 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, South Platte 46
Nebraska Christian 64, Nebraska Lutheran 63
Nebraska City Lourdes 65, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29
Neligh-Oakdale 71, Battle Creek 61
North Andrew, Mo. 61, Falls City Sacred Heart 50
Oakland-Craig 65, Archbishop Bergan 58
Omaha Christian Academy 62, Whiting, Iowa 11
Omaha Creighton Prep 80, Omaha North 64
Omaha Roncalli 64, Schuyler 21
Omaha South 65, Omaha Westside 43
Overton 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 63
Papillion-LaVista 62, Millard South 54
Pawnee City 38, Axtell, Kan. 23
Peetz, Colo. 59, Potter-Dix 35
Perkins County 56, Creek Valley 33
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 86, Kimball 41
Platteview 68, Bishop Neumann 50
Ralston 64, South Sioux City 49
Randolph 60, Emerson-Hubbard 27
Seward 55, Fairbury 47
South Loup 67, Anselmo-Merna 48
Southern 61, Lewiston 49
Southern Valley 68, Blue Hill 48
Southwest 44, Rawlins County, Kan. 41
Spalding Academy 60, Elba 23
St. Paul 65, Ravenna 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Twin Loup 47
Sutherland 63, Maxwell 32
Sutton 46, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Syracuse 56, Auburn 42
Twin River 54, Central City 50
West Holt 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 57
West Point-Beemer 50, Madison 40
Winnebago 90, Wakefield 45
Winside 45, Allen 44
Wisner-Pilger 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48
Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 48
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Valentine vs. Chadron, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 55, Stuart 46
Anselmo-Merna 44, South Loup 36
Auburn 56, Syracuse 45
Banner County 57, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37
Battle Creek 60, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Bayard 45, Leyton 32
Bishop Neumann 52, Platteview 30
Blue Hill 42, Southern Valley 32
Boys Town 46, Parkview Christian 20
Cambridge 69, Arapahoe 28
Central Valley 55, Elkhorn Valley 48
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Clearwater/Orchard 49, Ewing 36
Columbus Scotus 49, Columbus Lakeview 22
Conestoga 56, Ashland-Greenwood 48
Creek Valley 52, Perkins County 36
Cross County 45, East Butler 22
Diller-Odell 65, College View Academy 14
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, CWC 52
Elm Creek 57, Elwood 26
Eustis-Farnam 57, Loomis 42
Exeter/Milligan 61, McCool Junction 38
Falls City 54, Johnson County Central 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, North Andrew, Mo. 20
Fillmore Central 60, Sandy Creek 40
Freeman 34, Sterling 28
Fullerton 55, St. Edward 22
Gibbon 45, Cozad 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Wood River 45
Grand Island Northwest 42, Boone Central/Newman Grove 20
Gretna 72, Blair 49
Hampton 67, Dorchester 38
Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Homer 51
Harvard 51, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Hastings 54, Adams Central 29
Heartland 61, Deshler 41
Hitchcock County 47, Cheylin, Kan. 42
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas 55
Hyannis 73, Garden County 15
Kearney Catholic 82, Centura 40
Lincoln East 59, Grand Island 35
Louisville 57, Raymond Central 50
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Creighton 34
Maywood-Hayes Center 36, South Platte 34
Meridian 77, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66
Millard North 67, Lincoln Northeast 59
Millard South 60, Papillion-LaVista 45
Morrill 61, Hemingford 60
Nebraska Christian 46, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Nebraska City 46, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 65, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19
North Central 38, Colome, S.D. 23
O’Neill 53, Plainview 33
Oakland-Craig 51, Archbishop Bergan 40
Ogallala 58, Gothenburg 46
Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Omaha Concordia 45
Omaha Marian 59, Omaha Bryan 38
Omaha Mercy 44, Tekamah-Herman 39
Omaha Roncalli 40, Bennington 38
Omaha Westside 76, Omaha South 55
Ord 65, Broken Bow 46
Osceola 53, High Plains Community 25
Overton 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Pawnee City 37, Axtell, Kan. 36
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 86, Kimball 41
Potter-Dix 62, Peetz, Colo. 14
Randolph 51, Emerson-Hubbard 33
Ravenna 51, St. Paul 45
Rawlins County, Kan. 50, Southwest 29
Red Cloud 51, Kenesaw 21
Seward 50, Fairbury 30
Silver Lake 28, Shelton 25
Sioux County 37, Crawford 28
Southern 46, Lewiston 35
Spalding Academy 64, Elba 9
St. Mary’s 42, Boyd County 20
Sutherland 48, Maxwell 32
Sutton 56, Wilber-Clatonia 52
ThunderRidge, Colo. 54, Franklin 30
Twin Loup 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 29
Twin River 55, Central City 43
Wahoo 53, Malcolm 42
Wausa 61, Hartington-Newcastle 57
Weeping Water 46, Douglas County West 23
West Holt 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
West Point-Beemer 64, Madison 25
Winnebago 58, Wakefield 51
Winside 45, Allen 40
Wynot 55, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 49
York 56, Holdrege 46
Yutan 57, Centennial 42