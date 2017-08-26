class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256005 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
High School Football Scores

BY Jeff Axtell | August 26, 2017
High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL

Ainsworth 53, Ravenna 14

Allen 52, St. Mary’s 32

Anselmo-Merna 46, Ansley-Litchfield 36

Arapahoe 44, Axtell 0

Arcadia-Loup City 43, North Platte St. Patrick’s 29

Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 0

Auburn 21, Douglas County West 7

Battle Creek 14, Yutan 12

Beatrice 35, Ralston 6

Bellevue East 31, Omaha Bryan 14

Bertrand 34, Amherst 6

Blair 40, Bennington 27

Bloomfield 14, Wynot 6

Blue Hill 58, Meridian 8

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Pierce 20

Boys Town 39, Syracuse 7

Bridgeport 18, Southern Valley 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Osceola 24

Burwell 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 0

CWC-Ewing 76, Niobrara/Verdigre 8

Cedar Bluffs 34, Weeping Water 16

Centennial 27, Central City 13

Chadron 36, Alliance 7

Cody-Kilgore def. Banner County, forfeit

Columbus 34, Waverly 7

Columbus Lakeview 35, Milford-Dorchester 7

Cozad 19, Chase County 13

Crawford 58, Edgemont, S.D. 6

Creighton 94, Neligh-Oakdale 0

Crofton 21, Wisner-Pilger 0

Diller-Odell 40, McCool Junction 15

Dundy County-Stratton 38, Alma 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael 30, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn South 48, York 14

Elm Creek 36, Kenesaw 12

Elmwood-Murdock 33, Stanton 13

Eustis-Farnam 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20

Fairbury 61, David City 10

Falls City 46, Southern 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 0

Fort Calhoun 33, Conestoga 14

Freeman 15, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Fremont 35, North Platte 19

Friend 54, Pawnee City 20

Garden County 62, Morrill 0

Gibbon 8, Hershey 6

Giltner 60, Exeter/Milligan 20

Gothenburg 20, Holdrege 13

Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 7

Gretna 19, Norris 3

Guardian Angels 32, Nebraska Christian 12

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Hartington-Newcastle 34, Homer 7

Hay Springs 80, Sioux County 56

Heartland 54, High Plains Community 18

Howells/Dodge 26, East Butler 20

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Osmond 6

Johnson County Central 28, Fillmore Central 14

Johnson-Brock 70, Thayer Central 0

Kearney 20, Grand Island 16

Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 20

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Sterling 16

Lincoln Christian 31, Omaha Concordia 7

Lincoln East 21, Norfolk 13

Lincoln High 51, Omaha Northwest 7

Lincoln Lutheran 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0

Lincoln Pius X 31, Lincoln North Star 7

Lincoln Southeast 37, Lincoln Northeast 0

Logan View 20, Palmyra 13

Louisville 27, North Bend Central 26

Lutheran High Northeast 65, Cross County 20

McCook 38, Aurora 8

Mead 48, Scribner-Snyder 26

Medicine Valley 49, Wallace 0

Millard West 48, Millard South 7

Minatare 62, South Platte 31

Mitchell 39, Bayard 34

Mullen 76, Brady 20

O’Neill 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 5

Oakland-Craig 38, Malcolm 0

Ogallala 40, Minden 0

Omaha Benson 21, Omaha South 15

Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Central 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Omaha Westside 41

Omaha Nation def. Omaha Christian Academy, forfeit

Omaha North 37, Millard North 14

Omaha Roncalli 57, Nebraska City 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Ord 8, Broken Bow 6

Overton 60, Franklin 13

Palmer 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Paxton 68, Maxwell 35

Pender 46, Clarkson/Leigh 20

Perkins County 48, Cambridge 26

Platteview 35, Schuyler 31

Pleasanton 50, Shelton 28

Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 13

Randolph 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Scottsbluff 21, Hastings 7

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Creek Valley, forfeit

Seward 38, Crete 33

Shelby/Rising City 54, Twin River 7

Sidney 20, Lexington 7

South Loup 54, Hemingford 16

Southwest 36, Sutherland 22

St. Paul 52, Wood River 0

Superior 28, Tri County 18

Sutton 14, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Tekamah-Herman 18, Madison 14

Valentine 51, Gordon/Rushville 6

Wahoo 66, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Wakefield 64, Winnebago 36

Wausa 48, Stuart 32

Wayne 43, Columbus Scotus 33

West Holt 50, Plainview 20

West Point-Beemer 39, Arlington 8

Wilber-Clatonia 54, Sandy Creek 7

