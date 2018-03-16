High School Soccer Results

Boys
Bennington 4, Platteview 1
Cheyenne Central, WY 10, Gering 0
Columbus Lakeview 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 1
Crete 4, Nebraska City 1
Grand Island 3, Lincoln High 0
Gross Catholic 10, Conestoga 0
Holdrege 1, Hastings 0
Kearney Catholic 4, York 2 (OT)
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Millard West 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Bryan 4, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Beatrice 2
South Sioux City 4, Ralston 1
Waverly 5, Seward 1
Lexington 5, Madison 1
Girls
Bellevue East 3, Omaha Northwest 0
Blair 2, Omaha Mercy 1 (SO)
Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Central 0
Hastings 4, Holdrege 0
Kearney Catholic 1, York 0 (OT)
Lincoln High 3, Grand Island 2 (SO)
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0
Millard North 4, Kearney 0
Nebraska City 5, Crete 0
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha Burke 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 1, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, Beatrice 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Bellevue West 0
Papillion-LaVista South 8, Omaha South 1
Platteview 1, Bennington 0 (SO)
Plattsmouth 9, Conestoga 0
Waverly 4, Seward 0