High School Soccer Scores

Boys
Thursday (03/16/2017)
Cheyenne Central, WY 10, Gering 0
Columbus Lakeview 10, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Crete 2, Nebraska City 0
Grand Island 2, Lincoln High 0 (OT)
Gretna 8, Bennington 0
Hastings 2, Holdrege 1
Lexington 6, Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Omaha Concordia 2 (OT)
Lincoln Pius X 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 10, Conestoga 0
South Sioux City 6, Ralston 4
York 2, Kearney Catholic 1
Girls
Thursday (03/16/2017)
Bellevue West 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Blair 3, Omaha Mercy 1
Hastings 4, Holdrege 1
Kearney Catholic 4, York 0
Lincoln High 2, Grand Island 1 (SO)
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln North Star 0
Millard North 7, Kearney 0
Millard West 5, Omaha Burke 0
Nebraska City 7, Crete 0
Omaha Bryan 5, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Concordia 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Omaha Gross Catholic 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Beatrice 0
Papillion-LaVista South 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Plattsmouth 2, Conestoga 0
Waverly 5, Seward 0