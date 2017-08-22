High School Softball Scores

Monday 8-21
Aquinas Catholic 10, Schuyler 0
Beatrice 15, McCook 6
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Skutt Catholic 5
David City East Butler 12, North Bend Central 2
Fort Calhoun 6, Cass County Central 2
Fort Calhoun 6, Wahoo 4
GICC 12, St. Paul 0
Highway 91 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove 5
Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln Southeast 0 (3 innings)
Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 1
Lincoln Southwest 22, Kearney 0
Norris 19, McCook 9
North Platte 5, Norris 3
North Platte 7, Beatrice 3
Northwest 10, Central City 0
Scottsbluff 10, Sterling, CO 5
Tekamah-Herman 9, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7