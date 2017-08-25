High School Volleyball Scores

Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press=
VOLLEYBALL=
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Columbus def. York, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18
Creighton def. Battle Creek, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13
East Butler def. Dorchester, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 13-25, 15-12
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10, 25-8
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15
Norris def. Aurora, 16-25, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
Omaha Roncalli def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Omaha South def. Omaha Northwest, 21-25, 15-25, 34-32, 25-17, 15-7
Ord def. Minden, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
Ponca def. Wayne, 25-19, 28-26, 25-20
Syracuse def. Milford, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17
^Elkhorn Valley Triangular=
Clearwater/Orchard def. Elkhorn Valley, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-22
West Holt def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-13, 25-22
^Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular=
Logan View def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-14
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-17