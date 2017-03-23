Husker Trio Named Academic All-Big Ten

Lincoln – A trio of Husker men’s basketball players were honored Wednesday, as the Big Ten Conference announced the Winter Academic All-Big Ten teams. The Huskers who were honored Wednesday include junior Nick Fuller, and sophomores Michael Jacobson and Tanner Borchardt.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be letterwinners who are in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average

of 3.0 or higher. Fuller is a two-time honoree, as he also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2014-15, while it is the first honor for both Jacobson and Borchardt.

Under Tim Miles, the Huskers have had 15 Academic All-Big Ten selections over the past five seasons, including three or more honorees in four of the past five years.

In all, 58 Husker student-athletes across six sports (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and diving and wrestling) earned selection to the Winter Academic All-Big Ten teams.