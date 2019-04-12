RFA Statement on Senator Grassley’s DOE Request for SRE Clarity

WASHINGTON— In response to Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) letter to U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper issued the following statement:

“We are grateful to Senator Grassley for asking the Department of Energy for clarity around DOE’s process on RFS hardship exemptions submitted by small refineries. The simple fact is that the criteria for evaluating small refinery exemptions hasn’t changed, but the number of exemptions granted has skyrocketed. The situation demands transparency. Senator Grassley is right to ask DOE for these details and he continues to be a tireless and effective advocate for renewable fuels.”