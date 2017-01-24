2017 Holdrege Water Conference Scheduled for Jan 31

Looking for a diversion from the dead of winter? The public is invited to attend the 23rd annual Holdrege Water Conference on Jan. 31 at the Phelps County Ag Center.
Water is perhaps one of the most prevalent topics of discussion across Nebraska. The conference will bring together experts involved with water issues, as well as other topics that will inform and entertain, to discuss current issues of importance to area residents.
The conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., with registration and coffee and rolls, and will conclude around 3 p.m. There is no admission fee and lunch will be served courtesy of the conference’s sponsors.
Speakers and topics for the conference include:
• “NRCS Update and Client Conservation Gateway Presentation” Kevin Breece and Brian Baskerville, NRCS.
• “E67 Canal Telemetry Project,” Marcia Trompke, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
• “Pressure Regulator Demonstration,” Chuck Burr, Nebraska Extension.
• “2017 Climate Update and New Nebraska Mesonet Trends,” Al Dutcher, Nebraska Extension.
• “AquaMart and Water Conservation Initiatives,” John Heaston, AquaMart.
• “Groundwater Supplies in TBNRD,” Cory Steinke, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nolan Little, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District.
The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce joins with the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District, The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Phelps-Gosper Cooperative Extension to sponsor the event.
Area merchants and agricultural suppliers will be on hand with booths and displays to discuss their products and services with conference attendees.