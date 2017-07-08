The 2017 Dawson County Fair is underway with a long list of events for families to attend all week. For this weekend, the 4-H Shooting Sports Competition will start Saturday July 8 at 9 am and the 4-H Horse Show will be at 8 am on Sunday July 9. Lexington Raceway gates will open at 4 pm on Sunday, July 9 for sprint, hobby stock, stock, sport mod, late mod and modified races starting at 6 pm. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for 6-12 years, and 5 and under are free.

The carnival opens up Wednesday, July 12 from 7 pm to 10:30 pm. If you bring 2 cans of food opening night you’ll receive $5.00 off an armband. The rest of the week armbands will be $25. The carnival will go until Sunday, July 16.

The 4-H exhibits open up Wednesday night as well at 8 pm to 9 pm after judging.

The Fair has three concerts planned for the week as well. On Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 pm the family concert will have performances from local bands to benefit L2 for Kids/Backpack Program. This will give funds to kids in the area so they have school supplies and clothes to start off the school year. Thursday night, Dueling Pianos will play from 8 pm to 10 pm. Also, Friday July 14, “Landslide” performing as “Fleetwood Mac” will be on the stage at 8 pm.

For the full list of events, you can go to https://www.dawsoncountyfair.com/ .