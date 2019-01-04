2018 Tri-City Food Fight results in 13,821 pounds in donations

Kearney, Neb. — Three entities slugged it out in the 10th anniversary Tri-City Food Fight and ended up with a record amount of contributions. The Archway in Kearney, the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and the Hastings Museum collected 13,821 pounds of food. Last year the three collected more than 9,800 pounds of food.

For 2018, The Archway came in third with 2,390 pounds in donations. The competition began on Nov. 20 and lasted through Dec. 31.

Stuhr Museum in Grand Island was second with a total of 4,288 pounds and the Hastings Museum took first place with a staggering 7,143 pounds in food donations. The big winners are, area food pantries. Donations made to the Archway stay local and will be taken to Kearney area food pantries for distribution to those in need.