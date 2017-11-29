(VIDEO) POI’s in Sydney Loofe disappearance post video online

LINCOLN, Neb. – The two suspects identified by authorities as ‘persons of interest’ in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe have spoken. Aubrey C. Trail, 51, and Bailey M. Boswell, 23, purportedly posted in the ‘Finding Sydney Loofe’ Facebook page.

Both are believed to be connected to the “concerning” disappearance of Loofe on November 15.

Lincoln Police confirmed she was last seen in Wilber, a small town 40 miles southwest of Lincoln. Lincoln Police say Trail and Boswell recently lived in Wilber, but didn’t discuss the possible association of the two and Loofe.

If you have any information on these two individuals call 402-441-6000.

Video Courtesy of Janessa Crook.

**WARNING: Explicit Content**