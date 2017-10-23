4 former Chadron State wrestlers plead not guilty to hazing

CHADRON, Neb. — Four former Chadron State College wrestlers have pleaded not guilty to charges of hazing and assault.

Court records say the four entered their pleas Friday in Dawes County Court. A judge set their pretrial hearing for Dec. 12.

The four are 24-year-old Luke Zeiger, 21-year-old Chance Helmick, 22-year-old Cooper Cogdill and 21-year-old William Cogdill. School officials say the four are no longer enrolled.

Court records say the four participated last month in initiation rites for incoming members of the wrestling team. The records say the initiates were not forced to participate. Those who did snorted salt, took drinks of liquor or some other liquid and then were punched in their faces or necks.