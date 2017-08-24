4-year-old left on school bus at Nebraska district bus barn

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255442 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 24, 2017
HASTINGS, Neb.  —  A Nebraska school district is reviewing its policies after a 4-year-old girl was left unattended on a bus at the district’s bus garage.

Television station KSNB reports the girl didn’t get off the bus for her afternoon preschool Tuesday at Hawthorne Elementary School in Hastings.

Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Craig Kautz says the girl stayed on the bus and rode back to the facility where buses are housed. She got off the bus after the driver left.

A passer-by saw the girl outside the facility and called 911. A police school resource officer took the child to a nearby high school, and then she was taken to the elementary school.

Kautz says he plans to meet with the child’s family and will review the district’s school bus protocols.

