Amber Alert: Betty Zamora of Sidney

A child has been abducted from Sidney in/near Western Nebraska. The Sidney Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 1900 Ash Cheyenne Villa Apartments and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Betty Zamora.

She is a 6 weeks old female, with Black hair that was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

The child may be in the company of Maria V. Campa, H/F, DOB 02/26/1981, 5 foot 7 inches, Weight 200, Hazel Eyes, Brown Hair and Carlos V. Zamora JR, H/M, DOB 01/31/1977, 5 foot 10 inches, Weight 200, Brown Eyes, Black Hair. Arrest warrants out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska for felony custody violation have been issued for Campa and Zamora. CAUTION: Zamora has a history of resisting law enforcement. . They may be traveling in a Light colored medium sized SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition or Explorer. Unknown license plate information that was last seen heading Unknown direction or route of travel.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Betty Zamora, please call 911 or contact Sidney Police Department at 3082545515 immediately.

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ amber

News Release form Sidney Police Department:

On July 17, 2018 the Sidney Police Department and members of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were conducting an ongoing child neglect investigation referencing the welfare of Betty Zamora (6 weeks old). We attempted to contact Maria Campa (age 37) and Carlos Zamora Jr (age 41) of Sidney, NE. It appeared that the Zamora family left Sidney, NE. in the early hours of July 17, 2018.

The Sidney Police Department continued to attempt to contact the Campa/Zamora family throughout the day.