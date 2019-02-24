Arrests Follow Attack On Deputy’s Home

On Sunday morning just after 1:00 a.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a brick being thrown thru the window of the Woodland Park home of an on-duty Sheriff’s deputy where his wife and two small children were present while he was working. Within several minutes footprints were located by the Sheriff’s office and followed directly to a residence about two blocks away at 1807 North Eastwood in Woodland Park.

There contact was made with Cory Haase, 40, of Woodland Park and Jeffrey Ronnfeldt, 35, of Pierce who both appeared to be intoxicated. A disturbance ensued and led to Ronnfeldt being tased and both he and Haase were arrested on alleged charges of Obstructing a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest. Ronnfeldt was also charged with Terroristic Threats for verbal threats towards law enforcement and both were jailed pending the posting of cash bonds. Officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s office, Norfolk Police Division, State Patrol and Sioux City Night Patrol responded to the help an officer call.

A search warrant for 1807 North Eastwood was secured and a search was undertaken at that residence. During the service of the warrant a pair of tennis shoes matching the tread of the footprints in the snow were recovered hidden in the ceiling and are known to belong to Haase. Haase was also then additionally charged with Terroristic Threats, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass for causing the damage and terrorizing innocent family members. Haase is currently out on bond on numerous felony charges in both Stanton and Madison County, as his family continues to post his significant cash bonds.

Damage to the deputy’s residence is estimated to be several hundred dollars and fortunately no one was hurt at the deputy’s home.

“This is not a game and often it is a very dangerous and violent business that we chose to take part in, however our Castle and families are off limits. This reminds me of more than 20 years ago in Stanton, when a gutless neighbor decided to fire a high powered rifle into my home with my then young daughters sleeping nearby,” said Sheriff Mike Unger.