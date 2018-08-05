ASA is Now Accepting Applications for the Conservation Legacy Awards

Share the story of how conservation is part of your farm operation and you could be recognized with a Conservation Legacy Award. The awards recognize farm management practices of U.S. soybean farmers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable.

Are you using a reduced tillage practice on your farm? Do you grow cover crops? Have you taken steps to improve energy efficiency or water quality? These are just a few conservation practices used on some farms today that can help produce sustainable U.S. soybeans. Different regions of the country have their own unique challenges and ways to approach conservation and sustainability. We want to hear your farm’s conservation story!

All U.S. soybean farmers are eligible to enter to win a Conservation Legacy Award. Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability.

A new region has been added to this year’s program in order to recognize the conservation accomplishments of more U.S. soybean farmers. The four regions are now the Midwest, Upper Midwest, the Northeast and the South. One farmer from each of these regions will be recognized at the 2019 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, and one of these farmers will be named the National Conservation Legacy Award recipient.

Award Winners Receive:

An expense paid trip for two to Commodity Classic, Feb. 28 – March 2, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Recognition at the ASA Awards Banquet at Commodity Classic.

A feature story in Corn & Soybean Digest and a video featuring the award winner’s farm and conservation practices.

Potential opportunity for the national winner to join other farmer-leaders on an international trip to visit U.S. soy customers overseas.

The Conservation Legacy Awards are sponsored by the American Soybean Association (ASA), BASF, Corn & Soybean Digest, Monsanto, the United Soybean Board/soybean checkoff and Valent U.S.A.

More information on past winners of the award and how to submit your application is available in the “Awards” section of the ASA website. All applications must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.