class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228352 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
ASI Looking for Volunteers for NSIIC Board | KRVN Radio

ASI Looking for Volunteers for NSIIC Board

BY ASI | April 12, 2017
Home News
ASI Looking for Volunteers for NSIIC Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominations for positions on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors.

There are three vacant positions for the 2018 board, of which two vacancies are for sheep producers and one vacancy for a person with expertise in marketing. Any U.S. sheep producer may be nominated for the producer positions and anyone with expertise in finance and management may be nominated for the marketing position.

As a nominating organization for NSIIC, the American Sheep Industry Association is looking for volunteers to put forward for consideration for the vacant positions. Applications must be submitted to ASI Executive Director Peter Orwick at porwick@sheepusa.org by May 5 for consideration by the ASI Executive Board. For more information and the application form, visit: http://sheepusa.org/IssuesPrograms_Programs_NationalSheepIndustryImprovementCenter.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments