Assault & robbery in Grand Island | KRVN Radio

Assault & robbery in Grand Island

BY KRVN News | August 29, 2017
A man says he was assaulted and robbed last night by two assailants in dark clothing in the area of 4th and Walnut Street in Grand Island.

Grand Island Police say the  victim reported he was stabbed multiple times in both legs and suffered a laceration to the top of his head.

The victim said he was also hit with a pistol and several items were taken from him.

G.I. Police say the victim was 60 year old Jaime Gonzalez. He was transported to the hospital, but it’s unknown what his condition is.

Police Sgt. Stan Steele says an investigation into the assault will continue.

 

 

