(Audio) Buzzer beating 3 propels Pleasanton, Overton back to championship

KEARNEY – It was a night full of drama at the Viaero Center in Kearney for the Fort Kearney Conference boys semifinal games. Both went down to the wire, including a game winner at the buzzer to send one team to the championship.

The first FKC semifinal was a match up of two teams that just saw each other the week before. Unlike last week’s outcome, Pleasanton was able to flip the tables and come away with a 42-39 victory over Elm Creek in high drama. What was a slow, methodical game, the Bulldogs were able to play their pace of basketball. Elm Creek was thrown off early, but came all the back from a 10 point deficit to take the lead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Pleasanton would tie the game and get the ball back with 47 seconds left. That’s when the Bulldogs wasted every second until it was down to one and that’s when Jakson Keaschall buried a three at the buzzer to send his Bulldogs past the Buffaloes. Seven different players scored for Pleasanton, led by Brady Klein’s 11 points and three from distance. Jayden Westland scored 10 points and Kessler Dixon finished with eight. Despite six three pointers, Elm Creek’s high flying offense was slowed and only Troy Brumels scored in double digits with 11 points. Both Trey Miner and Gage Clabaugh scored nine.

Listen to the Elk Creek vs. Pleasanton game here.

In the second FKC semifinal, Loomis jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but saw it quickly disappear as Overton’s deep roster proved to be too much for the Wolves as the Eagles prevailed, 57-50. As expected, Overton’s Morgan Wallace and Braden Kizer stepped up when needed the most as they combined for 34 points. Loomis sophomore Aaron Dow was phenomenal in the first quarter, scoring eight points, but was limited to a total of two the next two periods. With the Eagles taking away Dow and forcing constant pressure, Overton eventually built their lead to 10. Dow did come back to life in the fourth quarter when he scored 12 points, but he come back was too little, too late. Wallace led Overton with 19 points, Kizer knocked in 15 and Ryan Lauby contributed 12. Loomis was led by Dow’s 22 points while Quinn Johnson knocked in four three pointers for a total of 12 points.

Listen to the Loomis vs. Overton game here.

Loomis and Elm Creek will play in the third place game while Overton will try to defend their FKC championship and battle Pleasanton tonight from Kearney. The championship game will be on KRVN.