(Audio) “Chat with Chancellor” – Celebrating 15 Years! Part 1

Brandon Benitz, with the Rural Radio Network, joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for the second of a 2-part, special edition our “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2017 semester!

On July 1, Chancellor Kristensen celebrated his 15th anniversary as Chancellor, so we are going to take a look back on, and a look through, the past 15 years.

This week, we look at what he feels have been his greatest challenges and successes; how his daughters have quite literally, grown up on campus and has life taken them, and his wife, over the past 15 years; we ask “40 Fast Questions” to get to know more about the person apart from the position; then allow him the last work to reflect on his final thoughts on the past 15 years.

To listen to the interview, click here.