(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – April 29

Brandon Benitz, with the Rural Radio Network, is joined once again by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2017 semester.

This week, we chatted about an initiative undertaken by a Graduate Student at UNK to make vending machines on campus healthier; two different national programs that are designed to promote civic and political engagement and newspapers on campus; one of the best investments UNK makes – that is to support intercollegiate Athletics; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.