(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – August 26

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” – the first, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

First, we talked about the “The Great American Eclipse” event that brought more than 6,500 people to Cope Stadium and how that serves as one of the many examples of how UNK serves the community in so many ways; then we talked about a professional development program for Staff members on campus called “Leadership UNK”; next he gave us an update on the University Village project on UNK’s South Campus; and more.

To listen to the interview, click here.