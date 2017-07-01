(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – Dr. Gold, July 1

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series in the Summer 2017 semester. This week, he was joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, who stopped in our Lexington studios as part of a statewide tour meeting with health care professionals.

This week, we talked in-depth about the tour, which saw Dr. Gold, and a number of colleagues, visit Lexington and Gothenburg on Wednesday, then North Platte, Alliance, and Basset, on Thursday. We talked about how this tour fit into the Medical Center’s idea of a 500-mile campus, including the 44-foot long, dual-axle customized SIM-NE Truck displayed in Gothenburg. We also discussed his thoughts on the recent ribbon cutting, and first few weeks of operation, at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center included former Vice President, Joe Biden; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.