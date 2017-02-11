(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – February 11

Brandon Benitz sat down with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2017 semester. We talked about two big events coming up on campus later this month – the “Career and Graduate School Fair” and the “Tech Edge Spring Conference”; how the University goes about letting the campus community know about tragic events, like the recent death of a Student, while still protecting the privacy of the Student, and their family; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.