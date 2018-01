Brandon Benitz talks with by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Spring 2018 semester.

We talk about the plan for those programs currently in Welch Hall that will be affected with the construction of the new STEM building on campus; the Winter commencement that occurred in December; the top 2-3 items on your agenda this Spring; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.