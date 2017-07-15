(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” for July 15, with Doug Kristensen

Brandon Benitz is joined once again by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Summer 2017 semester.

This week, we talk about one of the most important aspects of Kearney State College’s merge into the UN-system 25 years ago – the merging of the KSC foundation into the UN-system foundation; the new artificial turf surface currently being installed at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field; how much that Field gets used on a daily basis; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.