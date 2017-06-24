(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, June 24

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Summer 2017 semester.

This week, we talk about a new office opening on the UNK campus, the Office for Equity and Compliance; the Blue/Gold Golf Scramble, which serves as both a fundraiser and “friend-raiser” for Loper Athletics; the “University of Nebraska Board of Regents KUDOS Award”, what that award is, and how it fits into all the ways the University-system, and UNK, recognizes Faculty and Staff; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.