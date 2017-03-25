class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224316 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor – March 25, 2017

BY Brandon Benitz | March 25, 2017
Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2017 semester!

This week, we talked about the University’s announcement last week that beginning in the Summer of 2018, it will begin offering its first doctoral degree program; UNK’s selection of the prestigious Omaha World-Herald/Kearney Hub scholarship award winners for this fall; the eight “New Student Enrollment” leaders who have been selected for this Summer; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.

 

