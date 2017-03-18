(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, part 1 – with special guest, UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2017 semester. This week, his is joined by a special guest, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

They talk about Dr. Gold’s background and what brought him to Nebraska; UNMC’s advancement up the rankings of the “University HealthSystem Consortium”; the economic development powerhouse that *is* the Medical Center, the potential that lies ahead; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.