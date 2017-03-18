class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222803 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) "Chat with the Chancellor", part 1 – with special guest, UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

(Audio) "Chat with the Chancellor", part 1 – with special guest, UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

BY Brandon Benitz | March 18, 2017
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, part 1 – with special guest, UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold
Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, UNMC Chancellor, Courtesty UNMC

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2017 semester. This week, his is joined by a special guest, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

They talk about Dr. Gold’s background and what brought him to Nebraska; UNMC’s advancement up the rankings of the “University HealthSystem Consortium”; the economic development powerhouse that *is* the Medical Center, the potential that lies ahead; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.

 

