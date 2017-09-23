(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – September 23, 2017

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”.

This week, we talk about one local college that recently published the fact that in 1990, 65% of their budget came from state appropriations, whereas in 2017-2018, only about 32% of their budget will come from the state, so we talk about how UNK compares; UNK’s recent announcement that it will soon get 25% of its electrical energy from the new $11 million solar park being built in Kearney; the Robert P. Sahling estate this week bequeathed $1.95 million to UNK, bringing the total to more than $3.25 million that the late Kearney resident and businessman provided to help Nebraska students with their college education; and more!

