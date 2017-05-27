(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” Special Budget Edition

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. This week, a special edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” as we chat in person and spend our time focusing on budget issues within the University of Nebraska system and specifically, it’s impact on UNK.

With the current budget situation, the UN-system is looking at over $46 million in cuts because of internal rising health insurance costs, contractually obligated union raises for Faculty members, and increased utility costs. That, combined with more than a $13 million cut because of reduced revenues from the state of Nebraska, results in nearly $60 million in cuts for the UN-system over the next 2 years for a budget that becomes effective July 1.

Chancellor Kristensen updates on us about how UNK will be impacted, the likelihood of increasing tuition, cutting personnel, and/or entire programs, being cut at UNK; he walks us through the “buckets of money” that are used to fund the campus; and more!

