(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz hosts a special “Chat with the Chancellor” segment this week. For the final time, he’s joined by Dr. Hank Bounds, the outgoing President of the University of Nebraska system.

We chat about the appointment of a 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee that will help guide the search for NU’s next leader/Dr. Bounds’ successor and words of wisdom he would offer anyone who’s considering this job; the budget just approved by the Board of Regents, including holding tuition rates for the next two years to an average of 2.75%, and how that money will be spent; an update on a unique program for NU-system students interning in Washington D.C. this Summer; Dr. Bounds thoughts and reflection on his last 4 years as NU President; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.