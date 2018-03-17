class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297776 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest – UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green

BY Brandon Benitz | March 17, 2018
UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green, chatting with KRVN's Brandon Benitz. Courtesy Michelle Waite, UNL.

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he’s once again joined, this time in-person, by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This was Dr. Green’s latest stop on a statewide tour, we chat about the tour and got a summary of his message across the different stops he made; beyond the talk about the on-going budget situation the University is still moving forward via its strategic plan and what that blueprint looks like moving forward; the impactful research insight through Nebraska Extension, especially through the on-farm research network; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

