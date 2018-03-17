(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest – UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he’s once again joined, this time in-person, by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This was Dr. Green’s latest stop on a statewide tour, we chat about the tour and got a summary of his message across the different stops he made; beyond the talk about the on-going budget situation the University is still moving forward via its strategic plan and what that blueprint looks like moving forward; the impactful research insight through Nebraska Extension, especially through the on-farm research network; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.