(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest – NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

BY Brandon Benitz | June 2, 2018
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz chats with a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we talk about what stands out to Dr. Bounds the most from the past year and what opportunities he sees for the year ahead; a recent story on the phenomenon of “brain drain” in Nebraska, what we need to do to keep more highly skilled workers in our state and the role the University play in that effort; with the Summer break upon the University system, the top 2-3 items on his agenda this Summer for the UN-system and two national searches for key executive leadership positions (Vice President for Business and Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President and General Counsel); and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

