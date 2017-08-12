(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest – UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253257 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | August 12, 2017
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series.  This week, he’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we talked about his announcement of “Phase 1 of the Budget Team Recommendations” in which he, and the UN-System Chancellors highlighted 4 areas where the University system was going to consolidate personnel and resources in order to help save money, given the looming budget shortfall; we talked about his response to Nebraska District #38 Senator John Kuehn’s letter in which Sen. Kuehn requested “that all taxpayer dollars appropriated to the University of Nebraska system be tracked and reported to the members of the Nebraska Legislature”; we discussed the many different areas of research across the UN-system and how much the University system contributes to the state of Nebraska that doesn’t have anything to do with Saturdays in the fall; and much more!

