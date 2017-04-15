class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Chat with the Chancellor, with UN-System President Dr. Hank Bounds

BY Brandon Benitz | April 15, 2017
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2017 semester. Once again, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

They chat about Dr Bounds’ biggest takeaways from the recent University Board of Regents meeting which had some big news for the UNK campus and the University system overall, from that meeting; the importance of raising funds for student scholarships and other student-focused initiatives, especially with the budget challenges ahead; his thoughts on the “Global Water for Food” conference that kicked off on Monday in Lincoln; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.

 

