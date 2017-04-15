(Audio) Chat with the Chancellor, with UN-System President Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2017 semester. Once again, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

They chat about Dr Bounds’ biggest takeaways from the recent University Board of Regents meeting which had some big news for the UNK campus and the University system overall, from that meeting; the importance of raising funds for student scholarships and other student-focused initiatives, especially with the budget challenges ahead; his thoughts on the “Global Water for Food” conference that kicked off on Monday in Lincoln; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.