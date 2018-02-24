class="post-template-default single single-post postid-292892 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, February 24

BY Brandon Benitz | February 24, 2018
Brandon Benitz and continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” in the Spring 2018 semester.  This week, he’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

We talk about the UNK’s announcement last week which included the elimination of 38 positions on campus, including the sports of baseball, men’s golf, and men’s tennis as a way to close a $3.4 million budget shortfall and the “why” behind the specifics cuts; how the University can continue expansion plans at the South Campus development (University Flats and etc.), and with the STEM building, while sustaining these cuts; and more!

