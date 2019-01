Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen unveils his “Top 10 list” of highlights at UNK in the calendar year of 2018; the top 2-3 items on his agenda for 2019, especially for this Spring semester; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.